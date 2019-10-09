Kitchen safety

We assume you do not want your kitchen to be in flames, so we decided to share this innovative Hackster project with you.

The project in question was interestingly titled – Is That Stove BurnerOn? and you can check it out in full detail by visiting the project page. It was created by Team BurnerOn consisted of Kevin Keryk and Monica Houston.

A couple of our products are prominently featured in this creation, the Relay click and the Flame click, and it is hosted on the Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit. The Relay click is used for controlling the power of various small home appliances and the Flame click is used for fire detection. This achievement is developed as a secured IoT solution that helps you make sure that your kitchen is safe.

For more information about our Flame click, please visit its product page and if you want to know more about the Relay click, please visit its product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe