July at Mikroe

July is already behind us. Time flies by when you're having fun! This month we continued at our standard pace - 1 new product release per day. If you missed out on July's releases, here are the highlights of the month:

What's new In June we released 22 new products! We added 17 new Click boards™, 3 new mikromedia display boards, and brand new Mikroe T-Shirts to our shop. NECTO Studio is on the constant quest for perfection! That's why we had another NECTO Studio Update in which our software team shared with you all the improvements and new features that this update brings.

NECTO Studio Update 1.8.0

The newest NECTO release brings you the possibility to program and debug AVR microcontrollers over the newest UPDI (Unified Programming and debugging interface) through the world's first USB/WiFi programmer/debugger - CODEGRIP. We also added new features and major improvements that make NECTO Studio even faster and more user-friendly.

SiBRAIN is taking the world!

Last month we introduced one more world standard - SiBRAIN. SiBRAIN is a standard for socket and add-on boards that facilitates the simple installation and exchanging of a microcontroller on a system equipped with the SiBRAIN socket. Our introduction brought attention to embedded media all over the world, and we wanted to thank everyone.

