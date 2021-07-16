SiBRAIN taking the World

SiBRAIN taking the World

Last month we introduced one more world standard - SiBRAIN. SiBRAIN is a standard for socket and add-on boards that facilitates the simple installation and exchanging of a microcontroller on a system equipped with the SiBRAIN socket. Add-on boards based on SiBRAIN standard enable embedded designers to try out different MCUs in a prototype system without having to invest in expensive hardware or learn new tools. 

In this post, we wanted to thank everyone who shared the excitement with us. You can find articles on different languages in online magazines all over the world, and here is the list of all of them:

 

