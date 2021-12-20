It's About All Of Us

Like our CEO said at our annual presentation, four main elements marked these 20 years in MIKROE: dynamics, transparency, constant growth, and innovation.

But, we can all agree on one thing, none of it would be possible without all of us - MIKROE employees. :)

We wanted to celebrate all our team members but also appreciate every past contributor. Here is the surprise video our marketing team made for the 20th birthday celebration:





We want to thank all the current and former colleagues who wanted to participate in this video. Thank you all!



Your MIKROE