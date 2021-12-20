It's About All Of Us

Published: 20/12/2021 |

| Views:11

It's About All Of Us

Like our CEO said at our annual presentation, four main elements marked these 20 years in MIKROE: dynamics, transparency, constant growth, and innovation.

But, we can all agree on one thing, none of it would be possible without all of us - MIKROE employees. :)

We wanted to celebrate all our team members but also appreciate every past contributor. Here is the surprise video our marketing team made for the 20th birthday celebration


We want to thank all the current and former colleagues who wanted to participate in this video. Thank you all! 


Your MIKROE