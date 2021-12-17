Celebrating 20 Years Together

On Monday, 13th of December, we celebrated our 20th birthday! Like every year, our birthday started with a presentation where we recapped the previous year. One of the main characteristics of our company is honesty and transparency. During the presentation, all employees could learn more about every department and what they worked on since the last birthday.

We pride ourselves in having 36 colleagues celebrating 5+ years in the company. Amongst them are 15 of our seniors with 10+ years in MIKROE. And, like every year, we celebrated our colleagues with jubilees in the company:



Marija Stevanović, Office&Event Manager - 5 years



Danilo Milenković, Software Engineer - 5 years



Darko Jolić, Team Leader Prog/Debug Team - 10 years



Vladan Petronijević, Head of Logistics - 15 years



And of course, our CEO, Nebojsa Matić who is celebrating 20 years in the company.





We also decided to celebrate individuals who really stood out this year.



Jelisaveta Knežević - Sales Queen



Strahinja Jaćimović - Extra Mile Award



Nenad Jovanović - Laser Focus Award



What we care about the most are - people. That's why this year's slogan was "It's all about us". Without all MIKROE employees, none of this would be possible. We wanted to celebrate all our current employees but also appreciate every past contributor. The marketing team prepared a special surprise video for all employees - a video with our current and past team members. Come back on Monday, when we will share this video with our customers :)

We wanted to respect all COVID-19 measures. So we decided to make a birthday party in the company. We did a complete makeover to our hallway, and we must say that the decoration was - dreamy. We had bartenders, cocktails, live music, and the food was amazing!





We can indeed say that this event was a complete success. Come back on Monday to see a surprise video from the party :)



To many more years to come,

Your MIKROE