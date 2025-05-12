ISM 7 Click for long-range, low-power wireless communication in the 868MHz SRD band

Achieve long-range (up to 300m line-of-sight), low-power wireless communication in the 868MHz SRD band with Tarvos-III (2609011081000) radio module

ISM 7 Click is a compact add-on board designed for long-range, low-power wireless communication in the 868MHz SRD band. This board features the Tarvos-III (2609011081000) radio module from Würth Elektronik.

KEY FEATURES:



868MHz SRD Band Operation: Uses the license-free 868MHz frequency band

Long Communication Range: Supports line-of-sight communication up to 300 meters

Low Power Operation: Optimized for energy-efficient applications

Command and Transparent UART Modes: Offers flexible data communication options

Flooding Mesh Networking: Supports mesh network topologies for extended coverage and reliability

Large Network Capacity: Supports up to 65,535 devices in a network

Integrated Software Stack: Simplifies development and deployment

Onboard Antenna: Includes an integrated antenna for ease of use

APPLICATIONS:



Enable wireless communication for smart utility meters

Achieve long-range wireless data acquisition from industrial sensors

Connect and control devices in smart buildings

Support wireless sensor networks for agricultural monitoring

Suitable for a wide range of low-power, long-range Sub-GHz Internet of Things deployments

Enable the creation of extensive wireless sensor networks

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about ISM 7 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



