IR Thermo 4 Click based on a high-accuracy narrow FoV thermopile sensor

Measure temperature from a distance without physical contact using the TPiS 1T 1386 L5.5 H

IR Thermo 4 Click is a compact add-on board designed for accurate remote sensing applications. Powered by the TPiS 1T 1386 L5.5 H thermopile sensor from Excelitas, it offers exceptional precision and reliability.

KEY FEATURES:

High accuracy: Measures temperature with precision, ensuring reliable readings

Narrow Field of View (FoV): Focuses on a specific area for targeted temperature measurement

Factory-calibrated data: Eliminates the need for additional calibration, ensuring accuracy out of the box

Isothermal TO-39 package: Protects the sensor from environmental factors and enhances stability

Integrated lens hood: Minimizes stray light for accurate measurements

Built-in ADC and filters: Provides processed temperature data and various filter options for customization

I2C communication: Enables easy integration with microcontrollers

APPLICATIONS:



Measure skin temperature without physical contact for medical or wellness applications

Monitor and alert when temperatures exceed safe limits

Detect the presence of people for various applications like lighting control or security

Can be used to detect movement based on temperature changes

