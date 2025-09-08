IPS Display 3 Click providing a high-quality visual interface through a 0.99-inch IPS TFT LCD

Get a high-quality visual interface with ER-TFT0.99-2, a vivid IPS display for wearables and portable embedded devices

IPS Display 3 Click is a compact add-on board that provides a high-quality visual interface through a 0.99-inch IPS TFT LCD. It is designed for applications where space is limited but reliable display performance is required and is based on the ER-TFT0.99-2 display module from EastRising Technology.

KEY FEATURES:



Compact IPS TFT LCD: A 0.99-inch display with a resolution of 128x115 pixels

A 0.99-inch display with a resolution of 128x115 pixels Integrated Controller: Uses the GC9107 controller in a chip-on-glass package

Uses the GC9107 controller in a chip-on-glass package Dot Pitch: 0.190mm x 0.190mm for crisp images

0.190mm x 0.190mm for crisp images Wide Viewing Angles: 80 degrees in all directions

80 degrees in all directions High Contrast: 900:1 contrast ratio

900:1 contrast ratio High Brightness: 450 cd/m2

450 cd/m2 Flexible Color Depth: Supports 4K, 65K, and 262K colors

APPLICATIONS:



Suitable for smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other wearable devices

devices Provides a compact display for portable gadgets

Ideal for small-scale test and measurement equipment

Any embedded application requiring a compact yet vivid display solution

