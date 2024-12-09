IPS Display 2 Click featuring 1.54” TFT LCD display without touch panel

Deliver high-quality visuals for your embedded projects with the ER-TFT1.54-2

IPS Display 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for displaying high-resolution graphics in embedded applications. Featuring the ER-TFT1.54-2, a 1.54" TFT LCD display from EastRising Technology, it offers exceptional image quality and clarity.

KEY FEATURES:

High resolution: Offers a resolution of 240x240 pixels for sharp and detailed images

Color depth: Displays 262K colors for vibrant and realistic visuals

SPI interface: Communicates with the microcontroller using the SPI protocol

Additional control lines: Includes RST, BCK, and RS pins for precise display management

Compact size: Suitable for integration into various devices

APPLICATIONS:



Provide a clear display for portable devices like smartphones or MP3 players

Display information for smart home devices or industrial applications

EmbeddedWiki

For more information about IPS Display 2 Click visit the official product page.



