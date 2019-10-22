Old but gold!

The IoT Thermometer Using Python is a very interesting project created by Luigi Francesco Cerfeda.

This project was created using several of Mikroe's Click boards™ and products: the Flip&Click SAM3x, the Temp&Hum click and the WiFi PLUS click.

The Flip&Click SAM3x is ideal for beginner-friendly rapid prototyping while the Temp&Hum click is used as a temperature and relative humidity sensor and the WiFi PLUS click adds WiFi communication to your project.

The project in question is about developing a simple but really powerful IoT thermometer and you can see the project in full detail by visiting its Hackster page.

