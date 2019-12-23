Today we are sharing yet another excellent, pratical and useful project!

The project we are talking about is titled IoT Lockbox: App Controlled Locker and it was created by Mark Foster. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

Mark used one of our products, the Relay click which is essential for making this project work. This click is a dual relay Click board™, which can be used to control a wide range of high power applications, and the IoT Lockbox helps you by eliminating the need for keys because you open the locker by scanning the QR code.

For more information about the Relay click, please visit the product page.

