IN-BOX ABS/PC (UL 94 HB) Plastic Enclosure - durable and secure protection for industrial electronics

Provide ultimate protection for your industrial electronics with high-quality ABS and polycarbonate construction, achieving IP66/67 and up to IK08 impact resistance

IN-BOX ABS/PC (UL 94 HB) Plastic Enclosure series from OKW Gehäusesysteme is designed to provide durable and secure enclosures for industrial electronics and electrical installations in harsh environments.

KEY FEATURES:



Robust Construction: Made from high-quality ABS and polycarbonate for durability

Made from high-quality ABS and polycarbonate for durability

Provides flexibility for various component sizes

Achieves up to IK08 rating for protection against physical impact

Rated IP66/67 for excellent protection against dust and water ingress

Ensures a secure and reliable seal

Allows for easy visual inspection of internal components

Supports flexible design and protects labels

Provides secure and easy closure

Facilitates secure mounting of PCBs and DIN rails

Offers versatility in installation options

APPLICATIONS:



Protects control electronics in automated industrial systems

Provides durable enclosures for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ( HVAC ) controls

Offers secure housing for various types of industrial sensors

Suitable for protecting electronics in connected factory setups

Encloses control units for industrial machinery

The high IP rating makes them suitable for outdoor use

Any application requiring robust and environmentally protected enclosures for industrial electronics



For more information about IN-BOX ABS/PC (UL 94 HB) Plastic Enclosure visit the official product page.

