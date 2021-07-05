HVAC Click is a compact add-on board that contains Sensirion’s next-generation miniature CO2 sensor. This board features the SCD41, a carbon dioxide sensor build on the photoacoustic sensing principle, and Sensirion’s patented PASens® and CMOSens® technology to offer high accuracy at a minor form factor. On-chip signal compensation is realized with the build-in humidity and temperature sensor. It operates within a specified range from 400 to 5’000 ppm, configurable through the I2C interface with a single shot mode supported.

This Click board™ is also suitable for indoor air quality applications using an additional SPS30 that allows smart ventilation systems to regulate ventilation in the most energy-efficient and human-friendly way, maintaining low CO2 concentration for a healthy, productive environment.

