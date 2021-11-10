Humidity Click is a compact add-on board used to sense the amount of water vapor in the air. This board features the HIH-5030, an analog output relative humidity sensor from Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions. The HIH-5031 is a covered, condensation-resistant, integrated circuit humidity sensor that is factory-fitted with a hydrophobic filter allowing usage in many condensing environments. The RH sensor uses a laser-trimmed, thermoset polymer capacitive sensing element with on-chip integrated signal conditioning, providing enhanced stability, accuracy, and response time over the entire humidity range of 0%RH to 100%RH. However, the choice of signal processing is up to the user; more precisely, the user can process the output signal in analog or digital form. This Click board™ is suitable for industrial, medical, and commercial applications.

