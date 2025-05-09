High Speed Thermal Print Head - 4.2V – 9.5V for fast, high-resolution thermal printing

Achieve fast, high-resolution printing (8 dots/mm) at speeds up to 100mm/s with M23-DH-H69

High Speed Thermal Print Head - 4.2V-9.5V (M23-DH-H69) is designed for fast, high-resolution thermal printing in compact electronic systems.

KEY FEATURES:



High-speed printing: Supports print speeds up to 100mm/s

High resolution: Offers a print resolution of 8 dots/mm

Maximum print width: Supports a maximum print width of 48mm

Wide operating voltage: Functions within a 4.2V to 9.5V voltage range

Detachable roller: Achieves easy paper loading

Low noise output: Ensures quiet operation

Compact dimensions: Ideal for integration into small devices

Ideal for integration into small devices Curved paper path: Designed for efficient paper handling in compact designs

APPLICATIONS:



Enables high-speed printing in mobile devices

Provides fast receipt printing in retail environments

Suitable for printing tickets, receipts, and information in self-service terminals

Integrates printing capabilities into various electronic systems

Used for printing reports and data in medical equipment

Provides hard-copy output in measurement and analysis instruments



For more information about High Speed Thermal Print Head - 4.2V-9.5V visit the official product page.

