Haptic 4 Click is a compact add-on board that enables precise haptic feedback in various electronic projects. This board features the DA7280, a haptic driver designed to drive linear resonant actuator (LRA) and eccentric rotating mass (ERM) actuators from Renesas. The DA7280 boasts a differential output drive and continuous motion sensing for calibration-free operation, coupled with wide-band support to leverage the capabilities of modern LRAs. It supports six independent haptic sequences activated directly via mikroBUS™ pins or externally through I2C or PWM signals, offering extensive flexibility for haptic configuration. Ideal for enhancing user experience in wearables, electronic peripherals, automotive interfaces, industrial controls, and AR/VR controllers, this Click board™ opens new possibilities for interactive and tactile-responsive technology.

For more information about Haptic 4 Click, visit the official product page.

