Buy selected Clicks for $3.14 - Happy Pi Day!

HAPPY Pi DAY!

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and eat pie!

In the honor of all math enthusiast among our users, we are activating a special Pi Day offer:

Pi-TASTIC DEAL

ON SELECTED Click Boards™

- ONLY $3.14 each!

This offer is valid until March 15th at 5 PM CET. Be sure to visit our shop, and do not miss out on this great deal!

Your MIKROE

Note: This offer does not include the XDP™ OTP Production Burner for SMPS or Premium Technical Support.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1500+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE