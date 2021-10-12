H-Bridge 9 Click is a compact add-on board that contains six MOSFET half-bridge outputs. This board features the L99UDL01, a six-channel half-bridge driver monolithic integrated circuit that is PWM configurable and current regulated from STMicroelectronics. It achieves excellent load and line regulation over a wide input supply range up to 18V. These six integrated MOSFET H-bridges are commanded entirely by the SPI interface using duration and current level commands. Complete protection features include open load, short to battery and ground, and load integrity via 10-bit current feedback.

This Click board™ is suitable as a multiple brushed DC motor driver for various applications.

