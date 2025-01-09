H-Bridge 17 Click designed for driving brushed DC motors

Drive brushed DC motors, solenoids, and actuators with MP6619L

H-Bridge 17 Click is a compact add-on board designed for driving brushed DC motors. This board features the MP6619L, an H-bridge motor driver IC from MPS, capable of delivering high motor currents while operating from a wide supply voltage range of 2.5V to 28V.

KEY FEATURES:



High-current capability: Drives motors with significant current demands

Wide input voltage range: Operates with a wide range of input voltages, making it suitable for various applications

Flexible control: Offers various control options for precise motor control

Safety mechanisms: Includes overcurrent protection and fault detection for safe operation

Compact design: Easy to integrate into various projects

APPLICATIONS:



Drive motors in robots, drones, and other robotic systems

Control motors in industrial equipment

Drive motors in appliances and other consumer devices

