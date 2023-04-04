H-Bridge 11 Click is a compact add-on board that allows a voltage to be applied across a load in either direction. This board features the MAX22200, an octal serial-controlled solenoid and motor driver from Analog Devices. The MAX22200 is SPI-configurable and rated for an operating voltage range from 4.5V to 36V. Each channel features a low impedance push-pull output stage with sink-and-source driving capability up to 1A RMS driving current. Its internal half-bridges can be configured as low-side or high-side drivers, supports two control methods (voltage and current drive regulation), and features a full set of protections and diagnostic functions.

This Click board™ is well-suited for solenoid driver applications (valve control, relays control) in which low power consumption and a high level of integration are required.

For more information, visit the H-Bridge 11 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

