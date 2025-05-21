GNSS RTK 4 Click for GNSS positioning with real-time kinematics (RTK) support

Achieve sub-meter positioning accuracy with multi-band GNSS and RTK support using the LG290P

GNSS RTK 4 Click is a compact add-on board designed for high-precision GNSS positioning with real-time kinematics (RTK) support. This board features the LG290P, a multi-band GNSS module from Quectel, capable of receiving signals from multiple constellations, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, and NavIC.

KEY FEATURES:



High-precision RTK positioning: Enables centimeter-level accuracy with real-time kinematic techniques

Multi-constellation support: Tracks signals from multiple constellations for improved accuracy and reliability

Fast convergence: Achieves rapid position fixes for quick and efficient operation

Interference detection and integrity monitoring: Ensures robust and reliable positioning in challenging environments

USB type-C connectivity: Allows for easy configuration and standalone operation

Backup battery option: Ensures continuous operation even during power interruptions

APPLICATIONS:



Enable precise autonomous navigation for vehicles, drones, and robots

Support high-accuracy surveying and mapping applications

Enable precise positioning for automated agriculture equipment

Provide accurate positioning data for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

Support precise localization and navigation for various robotic applications

