High-performance multi-band GNSS antenna designed for high precision positioning in challenging environments

GNSS L1/L5 Band Active Antenna - High Precision is a high-performance multi-band GNSS antenna designed to provide accurate positioning in challenging environments. It is a multi-band RHCP stacked-patch element that supports GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou constellations.

KEY FEATURES:



Multi-band support: Supports L1, L5, E5a, B2a, and NavIC frequencies for enhanced accuracy and reliability

Supports L1, L5, E5a, B2a, and NavIC frequencies for enhanced accuracy and reliability Compact design: Small and lightweight for easy integration into various devices

Small and lightweight for easy integration into various devices Built-in LNA: Improves signal reception, especially in weak signal environments

Improves signal reception, especially in weak signal environments SAW pre-filtering: Reduces interference and improves signal quality

Reduces interference and improves signal quality 5-meter cable with SMA connector: Provides flexibility for installation

APPLICATIONS:



Provide accurate positioning for navigation systems in vehicles

in vehicles Enable precise tracking of assets and vehicles

and vehicles Support IoT devices requiring location data

devices requiring location data Provide accurate positioning for precision agriculture applications

applications Enable precise navigation and positioning for drones and robots





For more information about GNSS L1/L5 Band Active Antenna - High Precision, visit the official product page.



