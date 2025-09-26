GNSS Antenna Board - DAN-F10N designed for standard-precision satellite positioning

Add professional-grade dual-band GNSS reception to embedded systems for reliable positioning and navigation with the DAN-F10N

GNSS Antenna Board - DAN-F10N is a compact 70x70mm square-shaped board designed for standard-precision satellite positioning. It is based on the DAN-F10N, a professional-grade dual-band GNSS patch-antenna module from u-blox.

KEY FEATURES:



Dual-Band GNSS: Uses F10 technology to receive and track multiple satellite constellations (such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS) on two frequency bands (L1/L5)

High Accuracy: Achieves meter-level positioning accuracy, even in challenging environments like urban canyons

Integrated and External Antenna Support: Features an integrated patch antenna and an SMA connector for an optional external standard-precision L1/L5 active antenna

Flexible Power and Communication: Connects to a host development platform via an ICD BOX header and a 20cm flat ribbon cable, providing both communication and a 3.3V power supply

Onboard Components: Includes a reset button, BOOT switch, a CR1225 battery holder for backup power, and accessible test points for key signals

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for quickly prototyping and evaluating standard-precision GNSS solutions

Provides accurate and reliable positioning for tracking high-value assets

Enhances the accuracy of navigation in complex environments

Suitable for smart city infrastructure applications such as smart parking, traffic management, and logistics



For more information about GNSS Antenna Board - DAN-F10N visit the official product page.

