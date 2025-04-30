GNSS 23 Click for global navigation and tracking across multiple satellite systems

Experience fast signal acquisition and accurate positioning even in challenging urban environments with LC26G (AB)

GNSS 23 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise global navigation and tracking across multiple satellite systems. It features the LC26G (AB), a GNSS receiver module from Quectel.

KEY FEATURES:



Multi-constellation support: Tracks GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and QZSS for comprehensive coverage

High sensitivity: Achieves -166dBm tracking and -147dBm acquisition sensitivity for reliable signal reception

Fast Time-to-First-Fix (TTFF): Quickly acquires satellite signals for rapid positioning

EASY (Embedded Assist System): Enhances positioning performance

ALP (Adaptive Low Power): Optimizes power consumption for battery-powered applications

Accurate positioning: Provides reliable positioning even in dense urban environments

APPLICATIONS:



Enables accurate location tracking for industrial handheld devices

Suitable for GPS-enabled consumer devices

Provides low-power positioning for battery-operated gadgets

Can be used in navigation and mapping applications

Ideal for asset and personal tracking solutions

solutions Any application requiring reliable and low-power multi-GNSS positioning

For more information about GNSS 23 Click visit the official product page.



