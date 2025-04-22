GNSS 21 Click providing multi-constellation GNSS for accurate global positioning

Achieve pinpoint satellite-based positioning with PNT-SG3FS

GNSS 21 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise and reliable satellite-based positioning. It features the PNT-SG3FS, a GNSS module from Lantronix, incorporating the Teseo III GNSS receiver from STMicroelectronics.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

Multi-constellation support: Tracks up to 32 satellites across GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, and SBAS systems

High sensitivity: Achieves sensitivity down to -163 dBm for reliable signal acquisition

High accuracy: Offers 1.5m CEP accuracy, with sub-decimeter precision possible with RTK/PPP algorithms

Assisted GNSS (A-GNSS): Supports faster time-to-first-fix by utilizing external assistance data

Differential GPS (DGPS): Enhances accuracy by using reference station data

APPLICATIONS:



Provide accurate location information for various applications

Enable precise tracking of vehicles and assets

Support high-accuracy mapping and surveying applications

Enable accurate positioning for agricultural equipment

Provide reliable positioning data for autonomous vehicles and robots

Any system requiring high-accuracy and reliable GNSS data

