Get access to your car's onboard computer network

MCP2518FD click is a complete CAN solution, which can be used as a control node in a CAN network. The Click board™ is used to allow the MCU unrestricted access to the CAN network bus. MCP2518FD click is equipped with both the control logic and the physical interface ICs.

MCP2518FD click provides a reliable high-speed CAN interface to the MCU, providing multiple operating modes (CAN 2.0, CAN FD, Listen Only mode, Sleep and Low Power mode…), CAN bit stream processing (decoding and encoding of the CAN messages, error handling…), TX prioritizing, RX filtering, FIFO buffer, interrupt engine, and more.

The physical layer is implemented by using a separate IC, which provides increased robustness, required for the automotive applications. It features three operating modes, remote wake-up via the CAN, and offers ideally passive behavior on the CAN bus when it is powered off.

These features allow MCP2518FD click to be used for the development of a wide range of automotive diagnostic applications, even on MCUs that do not natively support CAN interface, including:

Custom panels and dashboards

Embedded diagnostic equipment

Control node for the CAN network

Similar CAN-related applications

For more information about MCP2518FD click, please visit our website.