FT Click Demo

FT Click is a compact, smart transceiver add-on board that helps you add a Free Topology (FT) interface to any host board that has adopted the mikroBUS™ standard.

The FT Click, because of its features, lets your network sensors and devices create IoT solutions for automation and control networks that are easier to develop, integrate and install. Free Topology is the most reliable and easiest-to-scale wired communications media.

The FT 6050 by Adesto Technologies transceiver is crucial for the FT Click because it is designed to simplify integration and maintenance of a complete system, and it supports polarity-insensitive cabling using star, bus, daisy chain, loop, or combined topologies. Support for embedded developers on the protocol stack is available from ConnectEx.

Needles to say, this Click board™ has many potential applications and projects that it can be used for. Out of the thousands of possible applications, Apurba and Rich from Adesto have developed a few of them so that you could grasp the immense number of options the FT Click offers.

The other Click boards™ used for this example are the Button G Click, a simple solution for adding a single pushbutton to your design; the LED Driver 3 Click, a Click board™ capable of displaying a palette of 32 768 colors; and the Environment Click, which can measure temperature, humidity, and pressure.

FT Click is ideal for smart buildings, cities, machines, agriculture, manufacturing, transportation and many more where wireless communications do not provide the required reliability and scale.

For more information about these applications, please watch the video, and for more information about the Click boards™ used in this project visit the following product pages:

