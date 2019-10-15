Facial Recognition Project

Machine learning and neural network have never been more popular so we urge you to check out this creative project.

We are talking about the Ultra96 Facial Recognition Deadbolt Using PYNQ, created by Julian Bartolone. You can check the full project on its Hackster page.

Julian used one of our Click boards™, the much-needed Servo click which is especially usable when a big number of servos needs to be controlled in a simple and easy way, such as in the movie or theater industry (animatronics), robotics, RC toys and similar applications. This project creates a smart lock by using OpenCV and a convolutional neural network in PYNQ on an Ultra96 V2.

For more information about the Servo click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe