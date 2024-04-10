MIKROE Click boards™ Power Up NeoCortec's Smart Sensor Network at Embedded World 2024

At Embedded World 2024 , NeoCortec took environmental monitoring to the next level with a battery-powered sensor network built entirely on MIKROE Click boards™ . This innovative solution showcased the power and flexibility of Click boards™ in creating efficient and scalable sensor networks. The magic of NeoCortec's creation lies in its clever use of three specific Click boards™ in combination with BeaglePlay board.

BLE 10 Click acts like a detective, using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to scan its surroundings and gather data on the number of nearby devices. This provides valuable insights into visitor density within the halls, allowing for better crowd management.

Keeping things comfortable falls on the shoulders of the HVAC Click . This Click board™ monitors key environmental factors like temperature, humidity, and CO2 levels, ensuring a healthy and pleasant atmosphere for everyone at the event.

The NeoMesh Click acts as the network's central nervous system. It seamlessly collects data from both the BLE 10 Click and the HVAC Click, consolidating this information into a single data stream.

This consolidated data stream from the Neomesh Click is then sent to a Click board™ mounted on a BeagleBoard. This BeagleBoard acts as the gateway, transmitting the collected environmental and visitor density data to a designated server for further analysis and visualization.



JUMPSTART NEW DESIGNS



Inspired by NeoCortec's success? You can achieve similar feats with your own projects! MIKROE offers 1600+ Click boards™, each designed to simplify specific functionalities. Whether you need environmental monitoring, motor control, or anything in between, there are 11 categories of Click boards™ waiting to simplify your design cycle. And don't forget to explore the vast resources of EmbeddedWiki, a treasure trove of 1M+ embedded projects. Save your time with MIKROE Ecosystem!

