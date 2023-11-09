BeaglePlay® and ClickID Magic!

ClickID is a hardware and software solution for mikroBUS™ peripheral identification by any system. All information that you might need about that peripheral is located on the on-board EEPROM chip. Information such as board name, product ID, interfaces used, matching Linux driver, and many others.

The operating system (Linux) communicates with the EEPROM via the 1-Wire protocol, authorizing any sensor/module on the add-on board to be automatically recognized. After that, the manifest will be read by the operating system, and the proper driver is loaded to use some of the following interfaces (SPI, I2C, UART, PWM, ADC) for communication with the target add-on board.

