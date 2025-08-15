Electric Magnetic Valve G3/4 FPD - all-copper 6-point normally closed solenoid water valve

Experience dependable water management with FPD-270A and its ability to withstand 2MPa water pressure without leakage

Electric Magnetic Valve G3/4 FPD (FPD-270A) is an all-copper 6-point normally closed solenoid water valve designed for reliable inlet control in a wide range of household appliances and industrial systems that use water.

KEY FEATURES:



Normally Closed Solenoid Valve: Stays closed when de-energized, opens when powered

Stays closed when de-energized, opens when powered All-Copper Construction: Ensures durability and corrosion resistance

Ensures durability and corrosion resistance DC 12V Operation: Requires a 12V DC power supply (400mA, 4.8W)

Requires a 12V DC power supply (400mA, 4.8W) Wide Water Temperature Range: Handles tap water from 0°C to 55°C (non-freezing)

Handles tap water from 0°C to 55°C (non-freezing) Operating Pressure Range: Functions efficiently between 0.02 and 0.8MPa

Functions efficiently between 0.02 and 0.8MPa Stable Flow Rate: Delivers a consistent flow between 0.5 and 15 liters per minute

Delivers a consistent flow between 0.5 and 15 liters per minute High Pressure Resistance: Withstands 2MPa water pressure for five minutes without leakage

Withstands 2MPa water pressure for five minutes without leakage Exceptional Durability: Over 50,000 operating cycles (5s on/5s off) without degradation

Over 50,000 operating cycles (5s on/5s off) without degradation G3/4 External Threads: 26mm diameter inlet and outlet ports

APPLICATIONS:



Controls water inlet in household appliances like washing machines, dishwashers, water purifiers, etc

like washing machines, dishwashers, water purifiers, etc Manages water flow in various industrial processes

processes Suitable for automated water dispensing and shut-off applications

dispensing and shut-off applications Can be used for automated watering

Any system requiring reliable and precise control of water inlet in a DC 12V environment



For more information about Electric Magnetic Valve G3/4 FPD visit the official product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. Therefore, we have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. Here, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun-ware, and many other exciting and fun items (‘miscellaneous’ category). Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE