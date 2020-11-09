eFuse 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an integrated FET hot-swap device. This board features the TPS259631, a highly integrated circuit protection and power management solution from Texas Instruments. It provides multiple protection modes against overloads, short circuits, voltage surges, and excessive inrush current. Also, it is possible to get an accurate sense of the output load current by measuring the voltage drop across digital rheostat that can set the output current limit level. The device also uses an in-built thermal shutdown mechanism to protect itself during these fault events.

This Click board™ is typically used for hot-swapping and power rail protection applications.

For more information about eFuse 2 Click please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe