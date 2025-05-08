EEPROM 16 Click with 32Kb serial EEPROM for non-volatile memory storage

Ensure reliable non-volatile data storage with NV25320LV, offering exceptional data integrity and up to 200 years of retention

EEPROM 16 Click is a compact add-on board designed for reliable non-volatile memory storage in automotive and industrial systems. It features the NV25320LV, a 32Kb Serial EEPROM from onsemi.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping 32Kb serial EEPROM: Provides non-volatile memory storage organized as 4K x 8 bits

Provides non-volatile memory storage organized as 4K x 8 bits SPI communication: Enables easy interfacing with microcontrollers via SPI

Enables easy interfacing with microcontrollers via SPI Software and hardware write protection: Offers flexible data protection options

Offers flexible data protection options 32-byte page write buffer: Enhances efficiency for data writing operations

Enhances efficiency for data writing operations Byte level on-chip ECC: Ensures high data integrity through error correction

Ensures high data integrity through error correction Long data retention: Offers data retention of up to 200 years

APPLICATIONS:



Stores critical configuration and calibration data in automotive control , airbag, ABS/ESP, and light management systems

, airbag, ABS/ESP, and light management systems Provides non-volatile memory for infotainment systems and other automotive modules

Offers reliable data storage for industrial automation and control equipment

equipment Suitable for applications requiring persistent storage of sensor data and system logs

Used to store device-specific configuration parameters

Any application in automotive or industrial environments requiring secure and persistent non-volatile memory

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about EEPROM 16 Click visit the official product page.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



