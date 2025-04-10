EEPROM 15 Click for dependable data storage in embedded and computing systems

Ensure reliable non-volatile data storage with the N34C04MU3ETG

EEPROM 15 Click is a compact add-on board designed for reliable non-volatile data storage in embedded and computing systems. It features the N34C04MU3ETG, a 4Kb serial EEPROM from onsemi.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping 4Kb serial EEPROM: Provides non-volatile memory for data storage

Provides non-volatile memory for data storage JEDEC SPD compliant: Fully compliant with the JEDEC JC42.4 (EE1004−v) SPD specification for DDR4 DIMMs

Fully compliant with the JEDEC JC42.4 (EE1004−v) SPD specification for DDR4 DIMMs I2C communication: Supports I2C interface with selectable addresses and speeds up to 1MHz

Supports I2C interface with selectable addresses and speeds up to 1MHz Page write buffer: Includes a 16-byte page write buffer for efficient data writing

Includes a 16-byte page write buffer for efficient data writing Hardware write protect: Features a dedicated pin for hardware write protection

Features a dedicated pin for hardware write protection Low-power CMOS technology: Designed for efficient power consumption

Designed for efficient power consumption High endurance and retention: Offers 1 million write cycles and 100 years of data retention

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for storing Serial Presence Detect (SPD) data in DDR4 DIMMs

Provide reliable non-volatile storage for configuration data, calibration parameters, and other persistent information

for configuration data, calibration parameters, and other persistent information Suitable for low-volume data logging applications

applications Store device configuration settings

settings Any application requiring small, reliable, and low-power non-volatile data storage with I2C interface

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about EEPROM 15 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE