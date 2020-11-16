Driver 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a gate driver with a level-shift technology with an additional Shutdown function. This board features the IR2104S, a high voltage, high-speed power MOSFET and IGBT driver with typical 0.21 A source and 0.36 A sink currents and independent high and low side referenced output channels from Infineon Technologies. It consists of a level shifter in combination with a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input compatible with standard CMOS or LSTTL outputs and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor.

This Click board™ is suitable for any application ranging from DC-DC power supply for high power density and efficiency up to a wide range of motor applications.

