Dot matrix 0.7in 5x7 Red represents a dot matrix display suitable to generate alpha, numeric, or custom character output specially designed by Wuxi Ark Technology Electronic. The SZ420757N LED dot matrix module comes in a 7x5 stylish configuration with round, and dot-like (1.9mm) LED elements producing clean and uniform patterns. These parts are optically isolated, with no light bleeding between the adjacent LED cells. It is suitable for various applications requiring a visible display of text or graphics, such as public clock displays, temperature displays, and similar.

﻿This Dot Matrix display can also be found in an embedded format in combination with the 7x10 R Click board™. For more information about this Click board™, visit the 7x10 R Click product page.

For more information about Dot matrix 0.7in 5x7 Red visit the official product page.



