How to monitor air quality? Check out this useful tutorial!

The project we are talking about is named DIY Air Quality Monitoring Station and it was created and published by Electronza.

The creator used several of our products: the Ozone Click – ideally used for ozone (O3) detection; the Weather Click - crucial for making this station work because of its ability to detect humidity, pressure and temperature; the PROTO Click – which can be used to assemble custom electronics; and the WiFi3 Click – which makes it very simple and easy to connect to the internet. This project also utilizes our Flip&Click SAM3X, a beginner-friendly rapid prototyping tool expandable with up to four Click boards™, and two Shuttle Clicks, which are a perfect solution for expanding the capacity of the development system with additional mikroBUS™ sockets when there is a demand for using more Click boards™.

You can check out this tutorial in full detail by visiting the complete Electronza page.

For more information about the products used in this example, click their product pages below:

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe