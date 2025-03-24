Diff Press 5 Click for differential pressure measurement in industrial and commercial applications

Achieve highly accurate differential pressure measurements with the MPXV5010DP

Diff Press 5 Click is a compact add-on board designed for differential pressure measurement in industrial and commercial applications. This board features the MPXV5010DP, a high-precision dual port differential pressure sensor from NXP.

KEY FEATURES:



Precise differential pressure measurement: Accurately measures pressure differences in the range of 0 to 10kPa

Accurately measures pressure differences in the range of 0 to 10kPa High sensitivity: Offers a typical sensitivity of 450mV/kPa

Offers a typical sensitivity of 450mV/kPa Dual output options: Provides analog output directly or digital output via the MCP3221 12-bit ADC through I2C

Provides analog output directly or digital output via the MCP3221 12-bit ADC through I2C Built-in temperature compensation: Ensures stable performance across temperature variations

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor and control pressure differences in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems ( HVAC )

) Measure pressure differences in medical respiratory devices

Monitor and control pressure differences in industrial processes and automation systems

and automation systems Determine liquid levels by measuring pressure differences

by measuring pressure differences Monitor pressure drop across filters

Any application requiring precise measurement of differential pressure

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Diff Press 5 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE