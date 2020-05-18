DC Motor 6 Click is a PWM chopper type brushed DC motor driver, labeled as TB67H451FNG. This IC includes one channel of motor output block, using a wide range of supply voltages while delivering reasonably high current to the connected DC motors. Low ON-resistance MOSFETs and a PWM control help the TB67H451FNG exhibit lower heat generation thus efficient motor drive. Furthermore, the TB67H451FNG has two inputs, IN1 and IN2, which allow for the selection of the four operation modes; forward (clockwise), reverse (counter-clockwise), short break, and stop modes.

DC Motor 6 Click is usable for various RC cars and boats, small to medium-sized robots, drones, and similar applications. as well as for driving motors in air or water pumps, air conditioners, ventilation systems, handheld tools, etc.

For the schematic, working code, and everything else about the DC Motor Click visit the product page.

Sincerely Yours,

Mikroe