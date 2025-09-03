DC Motor 31 Click for precise control of brushed DC motors in industrial and robotic applications

Get precise control and torque adjustment for brushed DC motors with TB67H482FNG delivering output currents up to 4A

DC Motor 31 Click is a compact add-on board designed to drive brushed DC motors, providing precise control, torque adjustment, and fault monitoring. It is based on the TB67H482FNG, a BiCD constant-current single H-bridge driver IC from Toshiba Semiconductor.

KEY FEATURES:



Brushed DC Motor Control: Specifically designed for driving brushed DC motors

Specifically designed for driving brushed DC motors Single H-Bridge Driver: Uses a single H-bridge for motor control

Wide Motor Supply Voltage: Supports supply voltages from 8.2V to 44V

High Current Capability: Delivers output currents up to 4A

PWM Constant-Current Drive: Provides a constant-current drive via PWM for efficient motor control

Decay Mode Selection: Allows selection of different decay modes for optimal performance

Allows selection of different decay modes for optimal performance Trimmer for Speed Tuning: Features a trimmer for fine-tuning motor current in constant-current drive

APPLICATIONS:



Controls motors in industrial automated systems, conveyors, and actuators

Integrates into various consumer electronics requiring motor control

Provides robust motor control for robotic platforms, arms, and wheels

Drives motors in automated valves and actuators

Controls the motors for paper feed and carriage movement in printers and scanners

