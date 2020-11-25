DAC 9 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a fully-featured, highly accurate digital-to-analog converter. This board features the DAC80501, a 16-bit voltage-output digital-to-analog converter with precision internal reference from Texas Instruments. It supports both I2C and SPI serial interface and offers linearity of < 1 LSB. It also includes a 2.5V internal reference, giving full-scale output voltage ranges of 1.25V, 2.5V, or 5V, incorporate a Power-On Reset function, consume a low current of 1mA, and include a Power-Down feature that reduces current consumption to typically 15μA at 5V.

This Click board™ is suitable for applications such as offset and gain control, VCO tuning, programmable reference, and more.

