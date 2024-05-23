DAC 17 Click based on a 12-bit octal-channel voltage-output DAC

Translate digital data into the analog world using the DAC7558.

DAC 17 Click is a compact add-on board designed for applications requiring precise control of analog voltage outputs. This board uses the Texas Instruments DAC7558, a high-performance 12-bit, octal-channel digital-to-analog converter (DAC).

KEY FEATURES:

Octal voltage-output channels: Control of eight independent analog voltage outputs.

Control of eight independent analog voltage outputs. 12-bit resolution: Accurate digital-to-analog conversion for a wide range of applications.

Accurate digital-to-analog conversion for a wide range of applications. Flexible power options: Accepts internal or external power supply with voltage ranging from 2.7V to 5.5V.

Accepts internal or external power supply with voltage ranging from 2.7V to 5.5V. Fast settling time: Ensures quick and efficient output updates.

Ensures quick and efficient output updates. Rail-to-rail output amplifiers : Maximizes the usable output voltage range.

: Maximizes the usable output voltage range. Simultaneous or Sequential output update: Provides control over the update strategy for optimal performance.

APPLICATIONS:

Fine-tune the amplification and baseline voltage of analog signals.

the amplification and baseline voltage of analog signals. Create adjustable voltage and current outputs for powering devices or generating test signals.

and for powering devices or generating test signals. Allows for precise control over signal strength, making it ideal for weakening signals before they reach sensitive components.

before they reach sensitive components. Integrates easily into industrial settings, offering digital control over various parameters like temperature, pressure, or flow.



EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about DAC 17 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

Your MIKROE