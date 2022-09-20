Current 9 Click is a compact add-on board providing a precise and accurate current sensing solution. This board features the CT415-HSN830DR, high-bandwidth and ultra-low-noise XtremeSense® TMR current sensor designed for the current range up to 30A from Crocus Technology. This sensor also features an integrated current-carrying conductor which handles rated current and generates a current measurement as a linear analog output voltage, accomplishing a total output error of about ±1% full-scale. After that, the user is allowed to process the output voltage in analog or digital form.

This Click board™ is ideal for high-accuracy current measurements for many consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit the Current 9 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ are a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards™ to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface is allowing you to connect any Click boards™ to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards™ nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE