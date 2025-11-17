Current 13 Click designed for high-speed current measurement in demanding automotive and industrial applications

Measure high-speed currents with built-in overcurrent protection for automotive and industrial systems using the MLX91218LDC-AFL-500

Current 13 Click is a compact add-on board designed for high-speed current measurement in demanding automotive and industrial applications. It is based on the MLX91218 (MLX91218LDC-AFL-500), a high-accuracy IMC-Hall® current sensor IC from Melexis.

KEY FEATURES:



IMC-Hall® Sensor: A high-accuracy Hall-effect current sensor with integrated Overcurrent Detection (OCD)

A high-accuracy Hall-effect current sensor with integrated Overcurrent Detection (OCD) Automotive Qualification: AEC-Q100 Grade 0 qualified for reliable operation in extreme automotive temperatures

AEC-Q100 Grade 0 qualified for reliable operation in extreme automotive temperatures Dual OCD System: Features a dual overcurrent detection system with the threshold being adjustable via onboard jumpers

Features a dual overcurrent detection system with the threshold being adjustable via onboard jumpers Flexible Sensing: Supports selectable unidirectional and bidirectional sensing modes

Supports selectable unidirectional and bidirectional sensing modes High Performance: Offers a measurement range of ±10mT, current range up to 200A, with a high sensitivity of 600mV/mT and a wide 400kHz bandwidth

Offers a measurement range of ±10mT, current range up to 200A, with a high sensitivity of 600mV/mT and a wide 400kHz bandwidth Low Drift: Ensures reliable operation even in fast-switching environments due to very low thermal drift

Ensures reliable operation even in fast-switching environments due to very low thermal drift Output Flexibility: Features the MCP3221 12-bit ADC for flexible output selection between analog and digital conversion

Features the MCP3221 12-bit ADC for flexible output selection between analog and digital conversion Shield Compatibility: Designed for use with the optional U-Shield Ni-Fe ferromagnetic core to mitigate external fields

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for use in high-voltage traction inverters and DC-DC converters in electric and hybrid vehicles

and in electric and hybrid vehicles Provides high-accuracy current monitoring for battery management systems

Suitable for smart fuse and overcurrent protection applications requiring high-speed response

and requiring high-speed response Used in demanding industrial power control and monitoring systems

