Congratulations are in order!

One of our dear project creators, Eivind Holt, just won Hackster's Impact Prize for the project titled Distributed Health Record Using IoT and IOTA.

This project was created using one of Mikroe's Click boards™, the Heart rate 4 click. You can read more about this creation here because we have already covered this amazing innovation.

To learn more about Eivind, his inspiration and reasoning behind creating this astonishing achievement, check out his exclusive Hackster interview below.

For more information about the Heart rate 4 click, please visit the product page.

