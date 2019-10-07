When projects come to life, it is always nice to share them with all interested parties.

The project we are talking about is the Distributed Health Record Using IoT and IOTA, created by Elvind Holt. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

Elvind used one of our products, the innovative Heart rate 4 click which is ideal for biomedical devices. The project he created enables medical home monitoring and you can share it with any healthcare professionals you choose.

For more information about the Heart rate 4 click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe