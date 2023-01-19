Color 4 Click is a compact add-on board providing an accurate color-sensing solution. This board features the VEML6040, a 16-bit RGBW color sensor offering spectral response through a compatible I2C interface from Vishay Semiconductors. The VEML6040 is based on the Filtron™ technology achieving the closest ambient light spectral sensitivity to real-human eye responses. Alongside the color sensor, this IC also incorporates a signal conditioning circuit consisting of photodiodes, amplifiers, and A/D circuits placed into a single chip using the CMOS process. It provides a selectable measurement range up to 16.496lx with the highest sensitivity of 0.007865lx/step.

This Click board™ is suitable for color sensing with maximum flexibility in industrial, mechanical, and consumer applications.

For more information, visit the Color 4 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1300+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE