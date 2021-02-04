CODEGRIP Plugin for MPLAB X IDE

CODEGRIP plugin adds the capability of communicating through a WiFi interface with a development board from MPLAB® X IDE.

MPLAB® X Integrated Development Environment (IDE) is an expandable, highly configurable software program that incorporates powerful tools to help you discover, configure, develop, debug and qualify embedded designs for most of Microchip’s microcontrollers and digital signal controllers. MPLAB X IDE works seamlessly with the MPLAB development ecosystem of software and tools, many of which are completely free.

This is the first time you can use our development boards from Microchip's environment.

You can easily install it in 4 steps:

Launch MPLAB X IDE.

Select Tools > Plugins and click on the Available Plugins tab.

Check the checkbox next to the “Mikroe CODEGRIP Probe” plugin and click Install.

Follow the instructions in the dialogs to install the plugin.

For more details visit the official product page.

