Clock Gen 3 Click features a low power self-contained digital frequency source providing a precision frequency from 1kHz to 68MHz, set through a serial port. This Click board™, an I2C configurable clock generator, features the LTC6904 from Analog Devices and requires no external components other than a power supply bypass capacitor, and it operates over a single wide supply voltage range of 2.7V to 5.5V. LTC6904 features a proprietary feedback loop that linearizes the relationship between digital control settings and frequency.

It has many features that make it attractive for various applications such as a microcontroller clock source, clock source for a switched capacitor filter, or general replacement for a DAC/VCO combination.

For more information about the Clock Gen 3 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe