Introducing ClickID

We are proud to announce the release of ClickID, a groundbreaking hardware and software solution that promises to revolutionize the embedded systems industry. ClickID simplifies the configuration of embedded tools, making it as seamless as the familiar "Plug & Play" experience in the PC world.

What is Click ID?



ClickID is a sophisticated hardware and software solution designed for identifying Click boards™ from any microcontroller and Linux-based operating system. It provides a comprehensive package that includes a schematic and 1-Wire® interface code for accessing DS28E36 EEPROM memory IC from the Analog Devices, allowing for quick and efficient identification of Click Boards™.

Embedded System Advantages

ClickID brings a new level of automation and self-diagnosis to embedded tools. When integrated with a Click board on an embedded system, it facilitates more complex operations, allowing software to identify add-on board peripheral configurations. A ClickID demo library is available for use on any MIKROE development system. This versatile example demonstrates how to read, write, and process data from the ClickID. Additionally, the full application code and ready-to-use projects can be easily installed from NECTO Studio Package Manager, downloaded from LibStock™, or found on MKROE's GitHub account.

Linux-Based Embedded System Support

ClickID simplifies the addition and operation of peripheral add-on boards for Linux-based systems. ClickID communicates with the operating system kernel using the 1-Wire protocol, enabling automatic recognition of silicon ICs on add-on boards. It delivers manifest files to the operating system, facilitating the loading of appropriate drivers for interfaces such as SPI, I2C, UART, PWM, ADC.

For more information on ClickID and its compatibility with Linux-based systems, visit our learn article to explore the possibilities of utilizing Click boards with a Linux image.

"At BeagleBoard.org ®, we are obsessed with improving developer experiences, especially for new users. We are thrilled to see MIKROE introduce ClickID and to adopt mikroBUS manifests we've introduced for future versions of Linux. This is a big step enabling users of boards like our BeagleBoard.org ® BeaglePlay ® to simply use the well tested code that is already there without needing to search and integrate, just connect and play!" Christine Long

CEO

BeagleBoard.org Foundation

A WORD FROM MIKROE CEO



“Click boards™ have always featured the standardized mikroBUS™ sockets which represented a big step forward in the embedded industry as it enabled embedded boards to be more modular and easily upgradable by quickly adding and changing hardware in the form of mikroBUS-compatible add-on boards such as Clicks. Now, by adding HW/SW support that is automatically recognized by popular OS, such as Linux, we have eliminated the challenge of configuring a huge range of devices at boot-time with device trees, which is time-consuming and error-prone.”



Nebojsa Matic

CEO

MIKROE

ClickID is set to transform the embedded systems landscape, offering an unprecedented level of ease, efficiency, and adaptability. This innovation from MIKROE marks a significant leap forward in the world of embedded technologies, simplifying the development process and enhancing the user experience.

We already have a huge list of Click boards™ that feature ClickID. You can find them in our shop, purchase them and embark on a journey of discovery, trying out their functionality to find the perfect fit for your specific needs.



Your MIKROE